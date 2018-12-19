A quick shot at rain overnight before we crank up the wind machine on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching cold front will give us a quick squeegee overnight before we dry out and crank up the wind machine on Thursday as drier air filters back in to East Texas.
We will see blustery, northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph on Thursday, with gusts topping out around 30 mph at times.
With these strong winds expected, make sure you tie down and secure your patio furniture and Christmas inflatables since these wind gusts could easily toss them around.
Once our skies clear out on Thursday afternoon, we will have the sunshine stick around from Friday through Sunday as cold mornings give way to a cool sunshine each afternoon, making for some nice weather this weekend.
As we transition toward the Christmas holiday, we will see an increase in cloud cover and a slight rain chance return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to go along with some warmer weather as well.
A better chance of rain containing a few scattered thunderstorms will be more likely by the middle of next week.
