Report: Trump signed letter of intent for Moscow tower

(CNN/RNN) – President Donald Trump appears to have signed a letter of intent to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, despite claims by his lawyer that he didn’t.
That’s according to a copy of the letter apparently signed by Trump and Russian businessman Andrey Rozov in October 2015, which CNN obtained.
Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that the letter existed, but the president never signed it.
Trump claimed repeatedly during his 2016 presidential campaign that he had no business dealings with Russia.
But prosecutors say Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen talked to a Russian businessman about the project as late as June 2016.
And Giuliani suggested Sunday that Trump and Cohen may have spoken about the developments up until November 2016.
The project never went through, but it would have given Trump millions of dollars if it had.
As a presidential candidate, Trump praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin while the potential deal was reportedly still on the table.
