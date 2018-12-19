This 7-layer dip is a perfect addition to your holiday lineup

On the 7th day of our Christmas countdown, we’re sharing a 7-layer dip

We’re celebrating the holidays with a countdown to Christmas featuring 12 days worth of ideas to make your holiday meals memorable.
December 19, 2018

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - There are all the traditional sides you’d expect to find at a Christmas feast, and then there’s this - a seven-layer dip featuring refried beans and guacamole.

For the 7th day of our Christmas countdown, we’re sharing this seven-layer dip from McCormick. It’s perfect for a snack before your Christmas feast or later on when leftovers grow tiresome.

Ingredients

  • 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
  • 1 container (16 ounces) sour cream
  • 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix Substitutions available
  • 1 package (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese, (2 cups)
  • 1 cup prepared guacamole
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions
  • 1/2 cup sliced black olives
  • Tortilla chips

Method

  • Spread refried beans in shallow serving dish.
  • Mix sour cream and Taco Seasoning Mix in small bowl until well blended. Spread over refried beans.
  • Top with layers of cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, onions and olives. Serve 7 layer dip with tortilla chips.

Makes 64 servings. Recipe originally featured at McCormick.com.

