This 7-layer dip is a perfect addition to your holiday lineup

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - There are all the traditional sides you’d expect to find at a Christmas feast, and then there’s this - a seven-layer dip featuring refried beans and guacamole.
For the 7th day of our Christmas countdown, we’re sharing this seven-layer dip from McCormick. It’s perfect for a snack before your Christmas feast or later on when leftovers grow tiresome.
Ingredients
- 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
- 1 container (16 ounces) sour cream
- 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix Substitutions available
- 1 package (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese, (2 cups)
- 1 cup prepared guacamole
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- 1/2 cup sliced black olives
- Tortilla chips
Method
- Spread refried beans in shallow serving dish.
- Mix sour cream and Taco Seasoning Mix in small bowl until well blended. Spread over refried beans.
- Top with layers of cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, onions and olives. Serve 7 layer dip with tortilla chips.
Makes 64 servings. Recipe originally featured at McCormick.com.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.