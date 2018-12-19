Trump suggests US troops no longer needed in Syria

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, an Iraqi soldier watches smoke rising after an airstrike by US-led International coalition warplanes against ISIS, on the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Iraq. More than a year after this Iraqi town was freed from the Islamic State group, booms from airstrikes still echo and columns of smoke are visible, rising beyond the earthen berms and concrete walls marking the border with Syria. On the other side, the fight is raging to capture one of the militant group’s last enclaves.
December 19, 2018 at 9:41 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says U.S. troops do not need to remain in Syria.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."

His tweet followed a series of news reports that the U.S. is preparing to withdraw its troops from Syria. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Responding to the reports, Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning issued a statement, saying: “At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region.”

