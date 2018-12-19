Web Xtra: Dunbar Primary students chase Santa

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - On Wednesday, students at Dunbar Primary were hot on Santa Claus' heels.
Students in grades kindergarten through 2 took part in the Santa Chase. As part of the event, they chased Santa through an obstacle course that had been set up in the campus' gym.
This is the third year, the faculty an staff at Dunbar Primary have done the Santa Chase. It’s designed to promote healthy living and fitness during the holiday season.
The event also helps students get into the holiday spirit.
