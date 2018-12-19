WEB XTRA: FBI using geo-targeted Facebook ads in search for murder suspect

SHELBY AND NACOGDOCHES COUNTIES, TX (KTRE) - The FBI is using geo-targeted Facebook ads to aid in their search for Andres Hernandez who is wanted for murder and evading prosecution.
The ads show photos of Hernandez as well as information on how to report his whereabouts. FBI agents believe Hernandez is hiding somewhere in the Nacogdoches/Center area.
Hernandez is the suspect in the April 2007 stabbing death of Pablo Gonzalez. The crime occurred in the vicinity of Long Point Road in Houston.
Crime Stoppers of Houston is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to Hernandez' arrest.
