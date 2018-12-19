WEBXTRA: SFA Men’s basketball continues to shine following win over Baylor

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It was a glorious night in Waco when Stephen F. Austin State University men’s basketball team painted the town purple.
SFA knocking off the Big 12 school 59-58. The win came off of the last second heroics of Shannon Bogues. Bogues scored 21 on the night with his last five being the final five of the night.
SFA improved to 6-4 on the year. The team host Arlington Baptist 6:30 Friday night and then will be off for the holidays before playing Alabama on Dec. 30 to end the 2018 calendar year.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames was able to catch up with SFA head coach Kyle Keller and Shannon Bogues about the big win in Waco. Extra video courtesy of SFA Athletics.
