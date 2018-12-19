WEBXTRA: Two Lufkin Panthers sign with University of Nevada

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Two of the more dominating forces on the Lufkin Panther defensive squad will be playing with each other for a few more years..
Javasia Brunson and Breylon Garcia will both be heading to the University of Nevada to join the Wolfpack program in Reno.
In their senior year of football, both players resumed first team defense of honors for district 8-5A.
The two are sure to be a force for the Wolfpack in the Mountain West conference. This past season, Nevada finished 7-5 overall with a 5-3 conference record.
The team is set to play Arkansas State University in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29.
