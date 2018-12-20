Defection ordeals may be a thing of the past for Cuban stars

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013 file photo, three generations of exiled pitchers from the Havana town of Regla, Cuba, from left, Rene Arocha, Manuel Hurtado and Joel Hernandez, pose before a baseball game between Cuban baseball team Industriales and a team of former players now living in exile in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cubans can sign under rules similar to what players from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan face, according to a new agreement between Major League Baseball, its players’ association and the Cuban Baseball Federation. Players from Cuba would be allowed to sign big league contracts without defecting.(Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald via AP, File) (Pedro Portal)