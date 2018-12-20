East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle, hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All weight class averages of feeder steers and heifers ended 3 to 6 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and bulls also ended 3 to 4 dollars higher. The East Texas Livestock market closed out the year with market demand showing plenty of strength and activity on all weight classes.
In hay news, all classes are trading steady on good demand with limited supply.
The “USDA weekly Texas hay report says some varieties like grazer and cotton burrs, are being brought up as soon as they hit the market. Many costal bermuda producers are already sold out due to a delay in a fourth cutting.
They’ve been battling army worms, early frost and rain in most of Texas.
