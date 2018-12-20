East Texas expert says it’s the perfect time to setup a winter garden

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The cold weather has settled in, but garden experts in East Texas say it shouldn’t prevent people from planting in during the winter.
“I’ve never planted English peas before,” said John Lassitter, a gardener.
For the last two years, Lassitter has been tending to his garden.
“This was grass two years ago. This is my garden and it’s my therapy,” Lassitter said. “I use this to escape from stress and just kind of grow things. Plus, we like to eat our own food.”
At the moment in his garden, Lassitter is growing Brussels sprouts, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and for first time, English peas.
“I love the winter garden. This year, my garden is not as much as it has been in the past, but I think winter garden is super easy,” Lassitter said. “The greens you don’t have to do a lot to them, but you just plant in the ground, and they just grow.”
Joe Masabani with the Texas A&M Agrilife County Extension Agent office said that’s the first myth he wants to debunk. He said this is a perfect time to grow dark, leafy green vegetables.
“Last two or three weeks, we’ve had 32 (degrees) multiple nights in a row and my bok choy, my Chinese cabbage, my leaf mustard are doing great. They like it. They’re use to it,” Masabani said.
Masabani said the key is to grow vegetables that require low amounts of sunlight like kale, cabbage, and broccoli.
“They don’t need as much light as a summer plant would, like a tomato or like a watermelon,” Masabani said.
Lassitter said planting is about growing and learning lessons like the one he is learning with the English peas.
“It’s an experiment. It’s a giant experiment. So you’ll sometimes plant things, and they they won’t grow. Sometimes, you’ll plant, and they’ll be incredible,” Lassitter said.
Masabni said to keep the garden alive and maintained, he recommends planting grass in your garden to help manage the soil throughout the season.
