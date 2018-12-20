FBI using Facebook to locate murder suspect

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers of Houston is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Andres Hernandez. He’s wanted for murder and evading prosecution, and FBI officials believe he’s hiding in East Texas.
For almost a decade, the FBI has been searching for Hernandez after he allegedly stabbed a man in the back. Now, new information leads them to believe he is in East Texas, near Nacogdoches.
“The FBI first reached out to us a few weeks ago to tell us about the situation, about the fugitive that they believed was in this area,” said Sheriff Jason Bridges of Nacogdoches County.
Hernandez is also wanted by the FBI for evading prosecution. They believe he crossed the state border into Mexico several years ago and that he has returned to the Nacogdoches area.
“He has ties to Nacogdoches and Shelby County and maybe in the other areas as well, so what we’re asking for, you know, is take a good look at that picture and be on the lookout for this subject, because he could be right here in East Texas,” Bridges said.
That picture can be seen by residents of Nacogdoches County and surrounding counties on Facebook.
“The FBI has launched a small campaign to push Facebook ads to the geographic area where we believe that he may be,” said Connor Hagan of FBI offices in Houston.
These geo-targeted ads will be shared to people living in the counties where he is believed to be hiding. Hagan said that pairing this with the help of local law enforcement will help lead to Hernandez’s capture.
“The FBI partners with both the community and law enforcement to spread the information and to receive tips from the community in an effort to apprehend this man,” Hagan said.
However, it will also take the vigilance of concerned citizens to find Hernandez.
“He may not be here right now at this point in time. He may be hiding out somewhere, but I have no doubt that he’s gonna come back sooner or later, so people need to be on the lookout for him,” Bridges said.
FBI officials say that Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous. They advise those who see him to not engage or try to apprehend him. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is advised to call the Houston Crime Stoppers hotline or 9-1-1.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.