Student athletes sign early

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Early signing day was Wednesday, the day that student athletes commit to the college that’s been recruiting them.
The recruiting process begins for many of these athletes when they’re sophomores, as colleges track their productivity in their sport. The Lobos had three signings, John Tyler three, while Robert E Lee had one.
A unique signing was Paxton McConnell from Longview, who signed on to play Lacrosse at Colorado State.
Proud coaches and parents also worked very hard for this day.
In February another signing date will take place.
An extra busy week for football players OL Marcus Williams and RB Jessie Anderson as they’re about to play the biggest game of their lives-the state championship game against Beaumont Westbrook.
But today they signed the most important signatures of their young lives so far, declaring where they’ll continue their student athlete careers. Williams TCU bound, Anderson headed to Abilene Christian.
“First of all they have very good academics you know...on the top, that’s the first thing I’m going there for...education..and then they have an outstanding football team...and also a Christian-based campus and I’m a christian...so I feel like its a good place for me to fit in. Everything was just perfect, and the color purple is my favorite color...so everything’s just right,” said Jessie Anderson.
Bound for Colorado State is Lacrosse player Paxton Mcconell, a rarity indeed, though lacrosse is a fast-rising sport. McConnell gets a chance to play for an established program.
“I’ve been a part of starting programs, throughout my years and kind of..I had the opportunity to play for starting programs and I didn’t really find that I wanted to do that again...so having the ability to go to a program that’s already started up is very breathtaking.”
With proud parents and family members on hand for today, dreams were realized. Getting that college scholarship is also about the dedication these student athletes have given through their early years.
