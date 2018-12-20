Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A wet and windy start to your pre-Friday. As we head later into the morning hours the rain will continue to push off to the east out of our area, and we should be mostly dry by noon today. Once the rain moves out of East Texas, the winds will be the big weather story for the day. Blustery northwest winds this morning at 10-15 mph will pick up to 20-25 mph with gusts as strong as 40 mph possible. Because of these strong winds, a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued from 9 AM through 8 PM today. Highs today are only expected to reach into the mid-50s, and the wind chill will likely make it feel much cooler. Throughout the day we will see clearing skies as a front moves through East Texas, bringing much drier air with it. Tonight skies should be mostly clear with winds calming slightly to around 10-15 mph from the NW. Friday will start off sunny with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs will warm into the upper 50s. Sunshine sticks around for Saturday with highs in the mid-60s. Heading into Sunday, a pair of fronts is expected to pass through East Texas, bringing highs back down into the upper 50s and cloud cover is expected to slightly increase with partly cloudy skies by the end of the day. Christmas eve is looking partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few light scattered showers. On Christmas day we will see mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain is a little better at 30% during the day for a few showers. Chances for rain increase later in the day on Christmas to 50% for showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Stay dry and stay warm today, East Texas!