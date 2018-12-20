Winner of the City of Lufkin Christmas light contest lights up neighborhood

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - For the past fifteen years, David Faires has decorated his home located at 600 Willow Bend Dr. with Christmas lights.
But this year for the first time he decided to register his home in the decoration contest hosted by the Lufkin Parks and Recreation and to his surprise he was the lucky winner.
“Well, generally I do this to put and bring some joy to the city of Lufkin and to put smiles on their faces because there is soo much bad things going on in the world today,” said Faires.
Since the contest Faires said it has been a steady flow of traffic of families and kids coming by to see the lights.
“A lot of them come by and they just sit and watch because we have the dancing lights and it goes to the music and a lot of people just come here and sit here for an hour and let their kids watch,” said Faires.
David started setting up the lights the weekend after Thanksgiving and he said it took about a week to complete.
A timer sets the blow ups to come on at noon, 5 p.m. for the lights and they shut off at 10 p.m. which helps with the utility bill.
“When we first started it was really high and of course you put all of the incandescent lights on different circuits and it still kind of dims the light when it comes on, but now most of mine are all LED now, so I really don’t have that problem and it’s not really that big of a light bill,” said Faires.
David says he although he is thankful to have the Christmas light contest back in the community he is hopeful that more people will participate and keep the tradition going.
“I don’t want people to not participate because you know they think well you know I can’t beat that and that’s not the point the point is to have Christmas spirit and to bring joy so that everybody can see it.
Over 5,000 lights and over 50 light sculptures and blowups were used to setup the Christmas light display.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.