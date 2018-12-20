Woden girl fighting cancer has a special homecoming from friends and family

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The small town of Woden is welcoming home one of their own in a big way.
Residents of Woden, located in Nacogdoches County, held a homecoming for 10-year-old Kaedyn Nelson, known to friends as KK.
KK has a rare form of cancer. Houston doctors at first were telling her she wouldn't be able to leave the hospital until after Christmas.
A turnaround in a life threatening situation meant an early Christmas present for KK, her family and friends.
The Woden gym was full for the annual Christmas pageant. All those Christmas carols students sing took on a special meaning when Kaedyn Nelson walked in.
Children sang ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The verse, ’through the years we all will be together
if the fates allow,’ brought tears.
Fate is a development of events beyond a person's control. KK's mother Brittany White is facing it.
“It's a form of head and neck cancer. It's a really rare form of cancer. Only about 4% children get it,” explained White.
Since September 7 KK has undergone aggressive chemotherapy treatment. Then life threatening complications developed. Brittany asked for prayers.
"Whenever I put it on Facebook and everybody started praying and lighting all the candles it seemed like over-night that we had a huge turnaround. And you can't give that to anyone else but God."
A father and his daughter stopped to saw, "We've been praying hard.”
The time had come to catch up with faithful friends.
{singing-"faithful friends who are dear to us
gather near to us once more"}
{addie taylor/best friend-"I wasn't expecting her to be here and so it got emotional,” said eleven-year old Addie Turregano, KK’s best friend, fighting back tears.
They're happy tears. A cousin's hug, a squeeze of the hand show the lesson of compassion is learned. Then the two started talking about what was on their Christmas lists. At least for a moment, KK could put the wires, needles and sickness aside.
The hugs don't stop. For KK she understands she can provide reassurance too.
“I'm going to be in school next year," said KK to a friend. KK will be taking classes homebound thru her treatments.
Classmates will be waiting patiently as they shouted ‘Merry Christmas’ across the gym.
Concern abounds from the little sister whose life carries on to Luke Alvis, a handsome senior whose time in woodshop showed KK was on his mind. He presented her a wood burned wall hanging with a Bible verse and butterflies around the edge.
"It's just that something like this doesn't deserve to happen, " said Alvis.
Luke is right. KK or any other child with cancer doesn't deserve it.
KK's mother says her daughter has learned patience, inner beauty and most of all gratitude.
"Thank you everyone that's been giving me all the support,” said KK, speaking behind a face mask to protect her from unwanted germs. “And know that I am going to make it thru my chemo."
A blood drive in Kaedyn's honor is being conducted at the Blood Center in Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Kaedyn will enjoy her Christmas at home and will resume her chemo treatments on New Year’s Eve.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.