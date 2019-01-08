White turkey chili by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This is a staple at my house, not just during cold weather, but all year long! Why? It’s so delicious, and it’s really easy to make with basic ingredients. Good for you, too!
White Turkey Chili
1 pound of ground turkey (mixed or white turkey)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 TBS olive oil
1 TBS ground cumin
1 TBS tomato paste
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground black or white pepper
1 fresh jalapeno, chopped (may use two for more heat)
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
15 oz can of Great Northern Beans, drained and rinsed
15 oz can of black beans, drained and rinsed
Directions:
In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil, then add the turkey and onion. Cook a minute or so, and then add the chopped jalapeno. (note: I don’t remove the seeds from the jalapeno, as we like the heat. Also, if the jalapeno is small, I will use two of them.)
After the meat has browned and onions are translucent, add the cumin, tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Stir in, and cook for a minute.
Add the beans. (note: if you prefer and have time, you can soak and pre-cook dried beans to use in this recipe.)
Stir in the chicken broth and water, and simmer for about thirty minutes, stirring occasionally. Don’t let broth boil away. Add more if it looks too dry for your taste.
Serve in a bowl with a sprinkling of grated cheddar cheese and a tsp of light sour cream. Delicious!
