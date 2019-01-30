Better East Texas: Shutdown fight 2.0 brewing

A bi-partisan group is trying to come up with solution that the president will agree to, but that will be a challenge as well. This next deadline could be the one that defines the legislative success of the Trump Presidency as his hardline supporters are demanding the campaign promise of building a wall be executed. It will also define the early capital influence of the Nancy Pelosi regime in the House as she continues to stare down the president. But caught in the middle are the government workers who face a financial disruption once again.