Police: Aurora attacker used gun he shouldn’t have owned

He was able to buy the Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun on March 11, 2014, because he was issued a firearm owner's identification card two months earlier after passing an initial background check. It wasn't until he applied for a concealed carry permit five days after buying the gun and went through a more rigorous background check using digital fingerprinting that his Mississippi conviction was flagged and his firearm owner's ID car was revoked, Ziman said. Once his card was revoked, he could no longer legally have a gun.