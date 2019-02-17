Mary Allen College honors 93-year old alum

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - Several came to pay tribute to the Mary Allen Seminary in Crockett on Saturday. The second annual Founders Day celebration reminded those in attendance of the college’s passion to promote education for African American women. The college operated until 1972 and has since served as a historic site for its community.
Though the college isn’t active today, one former student still carries the lessons she learned in those halls almost 80 years later: Johnnie Mae Brooks Dale-Thompson, a 93-year-old Mary Allen graduate of 1942.
“It’s been a wonderful day," Dale-Thompson said. "I don’t have a special word for it, because it’s just unimaginable. I couldn’t imagine all of this.”
She spoke about her time at Mary Allen College, noting the experiences and friendships that she had along the way. She says that if anyone could learn something from her journey, it would be to help those in need.
“I would want them to learn to be kind and loving to one another," Dale-Thompson said. "Help somebody if you can. I pray all the time, ‘Lord, help me so I can help someone else’.
While Mary Allen College is no longer active, Mary Allen museum president Dr. Thelma J. Douglass says that it’s alumni like Dale-Thompson that help pass on the values of the college.
“It’s staying centered in love, learning, living, and being that person that can make a difference in this world," Dr. Douglass said.
