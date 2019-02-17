No injuries reported in Hudson mobile home fire

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire Sunday in Hudson.
According to a Facebook post from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 10:57 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Ted Trout Dr.
The post said upon arrival, units reported a single wide mobile home on fire.
Hudson VFD said they were assisted with units and manpower from Central Fire Department as well.
The fire department said they determined the fire started in the living room of the mobile home.
They said a woman was in the building at the time it caught on fire. They also said the mobile home is being considered a total loss.
Red Cross was called to assist two people who were displaced by the fire.
