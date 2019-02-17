Over 20,000 Girl Scout cookies delivered in Lufkin

More cookies to be sold starting February 22nd

By Ryan Ordmandy | February 16, 2019 at 9:32 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 9:33 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - This morning was a moment Girl Scout cookie lovers have been waiting for. Girl Scout cookies rolled into Lufkin today at the Ann Temple Allen Girl Scout Center. Tens of thousands of cookie boxes were brought in on trucks and distributed to troop leaders. Volunteers distributed boxes to leaders as they drove up.

Troop leader Crissy Pigg said these cookies sales are made possible by the parents and volunteers who sacrifice their time to help girls build confidence and leadership skills.

Those who haven’t ordered cookies for this season will still have a chance to do so. Girl Scouts will start selling cookies on February 22nd at booths located outside of various retail stores. Cookie sales wrap up on March 24th

