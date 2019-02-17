State contenders head into Regional Quarterfinal round of girls playoffs

By Caleb Beames | February 17, 2019 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:20 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A win in round three of the high school girls basketball tournament will send teams to the regional tournament and one step closer to state.

Here is the Regional Quarterfinal Schedule for all of East Texas.

Monday -

3A:

Winnsboro vs Tatum; 6 p.m., Monday, Longview HS

New Boston vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; 6:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant

2A:

Marlin vs. Lovelady ; 7 p.m., Leon

Timpson vs. Tenaha; 6:30 p.m., Timpson

Tuesday -

4A:

Brownsboro vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove; 6 p.m., Hallsville

Canton vs. Gilmer; 7 p.m., Winona

Hardin-Jefferson vs. Livingston; 6 p.m., Kountze

3A:

Edgewood vs. Van Alstyne; Time TBD, Sunnyvale

Howe vs. Mineola; 6 p.m., Tuesday, Princeton

Diboll vs. Anderson-Shiro, TBD

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Woodville ;TBD

2A:

Hawkins vs. Campbell 8 p.m., Grand Saline

Martin’s Mill vs Celeste ; 6 p.m., Boyd HS, McKinney

Grapeland vs. Kerens; 6 p.m., Fairfield

Hull-Daisetta vs. Woden ; 6 p.m., Woodville

1A:

La Poynor vs. Neches ; TBD

Abbbott vs. Chireno; 6:30 p.m., Slocum

Rocksprings vs. Spurger ; TBD

