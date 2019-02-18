Better East Texas: Is Green New Deal realistic?

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The 2020 presidential campaign has already started, and all sides are lining up their battle plans.
One of the topics for the democrats is the embracing of the Green New Deal. It was drafted by freshman congressional firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Green New Deal has the headline of addressing climate change through regulations and new programs, but it goes far beyond that with numerous unrealistic promises.
It addresses some of the recent hallmarks of Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid as well as other provisions, but there is no mention of how we, as a country, would get to these objectives. Things like free higher education for all and guaranteed jobs for all Americans are just a few of the goals. By the way, we have a condition right now of jobs for all Americans – who want to work.
This is a trend of recent political campaigns where promises are made, commitments even, that are unrealistic – pledges like Mexico will pay for the wall, Medicare expansion for everyone, even the promise to repeal Obamacare - just some of the unfulfilled promises from candidates and Congress in the last election cycle. So, the Green New Deal may have some attributes, but when it comes to taking action, elected supporters need to be wary of this or it will be another promise broken.
These types of campaign tools can help people get elected but they can backfire when it comes to actually governing with these promises hanging over you. We need realistic promises from our representatives, not pie in the sky, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
