First Alert: Washout conditions and a chilly rain on tap for your Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is shaping up to be another cloudy, cool, and damp week across East Texas. Therefore, plan on using your rain gear on several occasions as the weather pattern will keep us fairly wet for much of the next seven days.
Several western storm systems will keep the sub-tropical jet stream overhead, sending multiple disturbances our way in the days ahead. This will lead to widespread rains overspreading East Texas.
Rain will move in as shortly as overnight before the rain odds go up to 100% on Tuesday. The 100% chance of rain will also come with a chilly day, as temperatures hover in the middle 40’s.
We should catch a break on Wednesday before more wet and unsettled weather moves in from Thursday through Saturday. Some of the rain we see on Friday and Saturday will come in the form of some thunderstorms as well as temperatures begin to warm-up by that time.
After a dry Sunday, more rain is set to move in early next week.
At this time, rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average around two-to-three inches. Some areas could receive even higher amounts.
