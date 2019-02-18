Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A cooler day here in East Texas. Temperatures today will only get up to the lower 50s with cool winds from the northeast.Cloud cover will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon. Overnight lows will sink to the upper 30s with rain possibly beginning to fall early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow we are expecting widespread showers throughout the day and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will only rise into the low 40s. Wednesday will dry out by the afternoon and warm to the upper 50s. Thursday the rain will come back around but the temperatures will stay in the 50s. The 60s will return on Friday and will hang around for the weekend. A cold front is coming through on Saturday that will not change the temperatures too much but it will bring around stronger showers. Sunday, the clouds will clear out and temperatures will remain in the low 60s.