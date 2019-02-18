EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mix of clouds and sun through the day today and still cool with high temperatures only reaching the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. More clouds roll in overnight and rain chances will be likely off and on all day tomorrow. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 40s all day. Some of the rain could last into early Wednesday morning, before some clearing of the clouds by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures midweek will be back in the mid 50s. After a brief break late Wednesday through early Thursday, chances for rain will return to the forecast by Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be mild for the end of the week but rain chances will once again be likely for Friday and into Saturday.