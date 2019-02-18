Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding burglary suspect

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - After a burglary suspect was caught in the act of breaking into a building on FM 2798 Monday morning, he allegedly used a knife when he attacked the property owner who confronted him.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a burglary/robbery was reported at 9:28 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of FM 2798 in the Segno community.
“It was reported to deputies that a white male subject wearing a bandana over his face was burglarizing a building when confronted by the property owner,” the Facebook post stated. “The suspect approached the property owner with a knife knocking them to the ground attacking them with a knife. The property owner was able to get away and call 911.”
PCSO deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers established a perimeter, and search K-9s were brought in to assist with the search, the Facebook post stated.
The search was called off at 1 p.m. Polk County Sheriff Kenneth Hammack said in the Facebook post that the suspect is still at large. He urged citizens to use caution and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
“Deputies will be patrolling with heavy patrols,” the Facebook post stated.
If you have any information, call (936) 327-STOP or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at (936) 327-6810.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.