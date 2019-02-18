WEBXTRA: Angelina College receiving new scoreboard in Shands Gym

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - If you head over to Angelina college in the coming days for one of their basketball games then you might notice something a little differentInt.
A new L-E-D score board arrived on campus today that will replace the original scoreboard that was installed when the gym was first built. The athletic department was able to get the scoreboard after a generous donation from Lufkin Coca-Cola.
On top of the scoreboard being replaced, new shot clocks are also going to be installed as well as new padding on the baskets.
