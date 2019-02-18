WEBXTRA: Diboll girls basketball team hoping to advance to regional tournament

By Caleb Beames | February 18, 2019 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 4:07 PM

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) - The Diboll Ladyjacks are hoping to advance to the regional tournament in Splendora.

However, before that happens, they have to get through Anderson-Shiro. Diboll will face Anderson-Shiro in a regional quarterfinal game in Splendora at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Diboll girls have had an up-and-down season, but they have been on a roll in the playoffs.

If the Ladyjacks win Tuesday night, they will advance to the regional tournament in Waco. Two wins at the regional tournament will earn them a spot in the state basketball tournament in Austin.

