WEBXTRA: Diboll girls basketball team hoping to advance to regional tournament

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) - The Diboll Ladyjacks are hoping to advance to the regional tournament in Splendora.
However, before that happens, they have to get through Anderson-Shiro. Diboll will face Anderson-Shiro in a regional quarterfinal game in Splendora at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Diboll girls have had an up-and-down season, but they have been on a roll in the playoffs.
If the Ladyjacks win Tuesday night, they will advance to the regional tournament in Waco. Two wins at the regional tournament will earn them a spot in the state basketball tournament in Austin.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.