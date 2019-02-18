14-year-old-girl burned in Nacogdoches County house fire dies

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 14-year-old girl who suffered serious burns in a house fire on Andy Lane that killed two women has died as a result of her injuries.
James Russell, the assistant chief of the Central Heights Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed that Malerie Corman died over the weekend.
Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors will be arranging Malerie’s services.
Russell said that the State Fire Marshal’s Office has completed its on-scene investigation, and the results have been sent to the state lab in Austin.
The fire occurred at the home on Andy Lane in the early morning hours of Feb. 13.
According to a press release, the two women who died have been identified as Cecilia Watkins, 58, and Mary Bates, 61, both of Nacogdoches. Justice of the Peace Kerry Don Williamson ordered that autopsies be performed on both victims.
According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched out to the home on Andy Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 13. When NCSO deputies got to the scene, they saw that the front portion of the mobile home was on fire.
Fire crews from area fire departments arrived on the scene a short time later, and they breached a door on the side of the home. Firefighters and NCSO deputies found three people in a room and pulled them out of the home.
“They were located in a hallway and washroom close to the backdoor," Russell said in a previous story. “Compared to where their bedrooms are known to be they were trying to exit the structure is what we’re looking at.”
First responders and deputies started performing lifesaving measures on the victims found inside.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“Due to the efforts of the emergency personnel on scene, a 14-year-old child was revived and transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital,” the press release stated.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire, the press release stated.
“It appears that the fire started on the front porch of the residence,” the press release stated. “Investigators have been made aware that there were heat lamps on the front porch for animals. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.”
