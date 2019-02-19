Crime Stoppers searching for info on 2 people who attempted to break into Lufkin pawn shop

By Christian Terry | February 19, 2019 at 12:14 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 12:14 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying two people who tried to break into a pawn shop.

According to Crime Stoppers, East Texas Pawn had been at its new location on 110 South Chestnut Street for only a month when someone smashed a window attempting to break in.

Surveillance video shared by Crime Stoppers shows two people wearing hoodies approaching the store from Bowles Street and using a hammer to break a glass door. When they broke the glass, an alarm went off and they fled the scene.

If you can identify the people responsible, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and anonymous, crime-solving tips are eligible for a reward. The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.

