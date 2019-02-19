East Texas Ag News: Planting cool season vegetables in February

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The last frost date of the year is still likely a month away, but the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina county is letting us know we can go ahead and plant some short term, cool season vegetables.
Beets, radishes, kale, lettuce and many others still have a good bit of time before the heat sets in.
Beets and radishes can be ready, from seed, in as little as 45 days which is realistically about a month and a half.
In fact, a bed planted in radishes can be harvested and ready for those tomato transplants that you have in your cold frame or hot house.
