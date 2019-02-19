East Texas state rep. files resolution honoring Lufkin All-Stars’ stellar 2018 season

AUSTIN, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas state representative has filed a House Resolution honoring the Lufkin All-Stars’ stellar 2018 baseball season.
State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, authored House Resolution 222 to honor the Fierce 14s, who made it to the Junior League Baseball World Series and won the USA championship.
Winning another national title in World Series competition, allowed the Lufkin All-Stars to further their reputation as a “Junior League powerhouse,” the resolution’s text states. It adds that the talented young athletes will be able to treasure the memories associated with this accomplishment for the rest of their lives.
The resolution also states that the House of Representatives of the 86th Texas Legislature congratulates the players, coaches, and staff of the Lufkin All-Stars baseball team for winning the USA championship at the 2018 Junior League Baseball World Series.
The text of the resolution also recalls how the Fierce 14s joined top U.S. and international Little League teams in the Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor, Michigan and beat their first three series opponents.
Then the Lufkin All-Stars played the Manhattan Beach, California team in the Aug. 18, 2018, semifinal contest, according to the resolution.
After the Lufkin All-Stars got off to a fast start with a two-run homer, they added runs in the second and third innings to go up 4-0. Manhattan Beach scored two runs in the fifth inning, and then Lufkin scored one final run in the seventh inning to win their second consecutive USA championship.
On Aug. 19, the Lufkin All-Stars faced off Chinese Tapei, the five-time defending champions, in “an internationally televised showdown." The resolution states the Lufkin-All Stars “turned in a valiant effort” and battled Chinese Tapei to the final out before they lost 2-0.
The text of the resolution states that the Lufkin-All Stars’ World Series appearance closed out an unforgettable year that also included winning the Section, Texas East, and Southwest tournament titles.
