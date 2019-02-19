ETX country star Kacey Musgraves to present at Academy Awards

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two weeks after sweeping the Grammys, East Texas country music star Kacey Musgraves is set to take the stage as a presenter at the 91st Academy Awards.
The Mineola native tweeted a Variety report that named Musgraves as a presenter at the Oscars this weekend.
It’s unclear which category she would present on Sunday, Variety reported.
According to ABC, which produces the telecast, Musgraves will be joined by a diverse list of presenters. Some of those celebrities include Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.
Earlier this month, the 30-year-old performer won Grammy awards for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.
The Oscars will be broadcast live on February 24 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. East Texas viewers can watch KLTV and KTRE beginning at 7:00 p.m.
