Getting a respite from the rain on Wednesday before more wet and stormy weather arrive to close out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Patchy drizzle and wet streets will persist through the overnight hours before skies gradually clear out, giving way to some sunshine and dry weather on Wednesday.
We will catch a one day respite from the rain on Wednesday as abundant sunshine allows our temperatures to climb up to around 60 degrees.
An active storm track, however, means more rain and unsettled weather will quickly return on Thursday as the rain chance jumps up to 60%.
We will keep a 60% chance of rain with a few embedded storms in the forecast for Friday before a few stronger storms develop over our part of the state on Saturday.
The strong thunderstorm potential on Saturday will come from a more potent storm system and will be aided by warmer temperatures as well.
Behind this departing storm system and Pacific cold front on Saturday afternoon, we will see skies clear out, giving way to a sunny and pleasant Sunday.
Unfortunately, more clouds and rain will return in earnest next week as the upper level winds keep the wet weather in play.
At this time, rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average around two-to-three inches. Some areas could receive even higher amounts.
