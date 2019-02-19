Lufkin city council to oppose proposed statewide tax revenue cap

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council plan to meet Tuesday night to discuss new statewide legislation that would cap the amount of revenue cities can earn through taxes.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that both chambers of the Texas Legislature will push to curb property tax growth by limiting how much money local governments collect without voter approval. The cap currently stands at 8 percent; Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 2 would lower that cap to 2.5 percent.
Critics have argued that lowering the current revenue cap — limiting increases in a county’s overall property tax levy — will restrict counties’ ability to provide the efficient and effective government services taxpayers demand, according to the Texas Association of Counties.
KTRE East Texas News 9′s Stefante Randall spoke with a Lufkin city council member and Angelina County Tax Assessor about impact such a rollback would have on the community.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.