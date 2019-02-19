Lufkin police arrest man wanted on federal child porn, exploitation charges after traffic stop

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a fugitive with federal warrants for possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child after he gave a false name during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
Robert Shouse, 31, of Richmond, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a Class A misdemeanor failure to identify as a fugitive or intent to give false information charge. His bond amount has been set at $1,500 for the charge.
According to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, Officer Jose Santana stopped a man for driving with no headlights near the Garden of Memories cemetery on U.S. Highway 59 South at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the car initially identified himself as “Adam Sowell,” and he claimed he had left his driver’s license at a gas station by accident.
After dispatch was unable to locate any information on Adam Sowell, the officer further questioned the man about his identity,” Pebsworth said. “The man then told the officer his wished to speak with his lawyer on the phone and asked to be taken into custody.”
Santana then learned that the man was actually Robert Shouse and that he had outstanding federal warrants for possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, Pebsworth said.
The federal charges stemmed from a search warrant that was served on Shouse’s home in Montgomery on Jan. 22, according to the FBI. According to the FBI’s wanted bulletin for Shouse, the search of Shouse’s house turned up a large amount of child pornography and videos of him sexually assaulting a “prepubescent child.”
“A federal arrest warrant for Shouse was issued on January 24, 2019, in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston, Texas, after he was charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography,” the bulletin states.
