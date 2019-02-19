Man recalls seeing the fatal shooting of Gypsy the yellow Labrador retriever

(KSLA) - It is a case that has blown up on social media, not to mention angered animal lovers.
Now there’s new information about the Haughton duck hunter who is accused of killing his dog.
And his hunting partner, who contacted authorities, says he won’t soon forget seeing Gypsy the 3-year-old yellow Labrador retriever being fatally shot.
Coker was an oil field supervisor for 21-year-old Bailey Perez. The two men worked a job and hunted ducks together in Carlsbad, N.M.
Perez said he saw Coker, out of frustration, shoot a warning shot in the river right by Gypsy during a hunt Jan. 13.
Then the dog would not retrieve three ducks.
“I heard a gunshot and a bunch of yelping. And I like spun around real quick and Gypsy was in the water splashing around, swimming in circles with a bunch of blood everywhere.”
It wasn’t over.
Perez alleges that Coker then "... had the gun aimed right at her in the water and immediately shot her again.”
Perez saw Gypsy sink under water.
“I stood there for probably about 10 seconds with an open mouth, just kind of like staring at him (Coker) like, ‘What did you just do?’”
Perez said he quickly pulled Gypsy from the river and held her.
“She like kind of looked up at me and she opened her eyes. She was coughing and whimpering. And blood was coming out of her mouth; and there was blood all in the water already from the bullet holes.”
Perez said he put Gypsy down to end her suffering before having a heated argument with Coker.
Perez then suddenly realized there wasn’t a soul in sight anywhere near them, just Gypsy’s lifeless body.
So he quickly left and called the local sheriff’s office.
“All I could think about was, ‘What if that was my dog?’ You know what I mean? So it was a pretty clear-cut decision on what I needed to do.”
For Perez, what perhaps strikes him the most are the strong, mixed reactions to this case.
And Coker’s attorney, Mike Gomez, called KSLA on Monday afternoon to say they’re surprised at the way Perez is “doing what he’s doing” by making public statements like this.
Gomez said it’s important to remember that Perez is a witness, not a victim.
The attorney also questions why Perez speaking out like this.
