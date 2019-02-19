Monday Baseball: high schools open season play, AC routes TJC

Central strolled to a 15-0 win over Joaquin, scoring 12 in the 3rd inning. Extra innings were needed for Corrigan to beat Alto 8-7. Lufkin traveled to Longview and walked away with a 3-2 win. Shaun Bowers threw 5 innings and gave up one run. Livingston beat Diboll 11-2. Kirbyville won 14-1 over Evadale.