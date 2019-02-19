Monday Baseball: high schools open season play, AC routes TJC

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The High School baseball season held their opening day on Monday with many teams getting in games.
Central strolled to a 15-0 win over Joaquin, scoring 12 in the 3rd inning. Extra innings were needed for Corrigan to beat Alto 8-7. Lufkin traveled to Longview and walked away with a 3-2 win. Shaun Bowers threw 5 innings and gave up one run. Livingston beat Diboll 11-2. Kirbyville won 14-1 over Evadale.
In college action, Angelina took down Tyler Junior College 12-2 in 7 innings. The Roadrunners took control with a 6 run 2nd inning. The Roadrunners (8-5) will host Temple College in a Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The games are part of AC’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” event.
