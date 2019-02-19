Nacogdoches police arrest man for intoxicated assault after one-vehicle wreck

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on an intoxication assault charge Monday night after he allegedly wrecked his car in the 2400 block of Woden Road and injured one of his passengers in the process.
Jabraylin Dewayne Garner, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury charge. Garner’s bond amount has been set at $1,500 for the charge.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s daily activity report, NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a one-vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Woden Road at about 7:12 Monday night. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that Garner’s red Chrysler passenger car crashed into a traffic signal pole.
One of the four people in the car with Garner was admitted into a Nacogdoches hospital for evaluation, Ayres said.
“Upon further investigation, the driver was believed to be intoxicated,” the report stated. “At least one passenger in the vehicle received serious injury as a result of the crash. The suspect was arrested.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.