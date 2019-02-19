New Jersey police officer leaves pregnant waitress $100 tip with handwritten note

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (KYW/CNN) - Waiting tables isn’t always an easy or rewarding job.
But a pregnant waitress in New Jersey was given a big tip by a customer who turned out to be a police officer.
Courtney English is expecting to give birth to a little baby girl in about a month.
After learning she was pregnant, a police officer left her a $100 tip on a tab that was just $8.75.
"I didn't know once after he left and when I found out I was hysterical," said English.
The officer also left a message that read, 'Enjoy your first you will never forget it.'
"I respect all officers, so I mean it just gives me a higher respect for them and their job, so it was just really awesome," said English.
The officer wants to remain anonymous, but English says the small bill made a big impact.
"Definitely thank you and just it really means a lot. It's been really hard saving for the last couple of months, so it was really, really amazing.” said English.
English is due on April 1 and says she'll continue serving at the diner until the end of the month.
She has also picked out a name for her little girl...Kayleigh.
Copyright 2019 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.