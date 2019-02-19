Police: Woman stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from Crockett Walmart

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - Crockett Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a store.
According to Crockett Police, on February 18, 2019 at around 7 PM, a white female entered a Walmart in Crockett and stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise.
Police said the suspect placed the items that she stole inside of a stolen purse then walked out of the store without paying for any of the items.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.
