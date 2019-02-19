SFA men and women taking on TXAMCC in very different scenarios

With six games remaining, the 'Jacks are 6-6 in conference play and in sixth place. They sit one game ahead of a three way tie between Texas A&M Corpus Chriti, Houston Baptist and Central Arkansas. With two of their final 6 games against t;wo of the teams in the log jam at the seven and eight spot in the standings, there is no room for error. A win against the Islanders would give some breathing room as the conference tournament quickly approaches.