SFA Spring Career Expo to offer students biggest chance yet for job opportunities

“We also encourage them to attend [career fairs] early, because if they wait until the stakes are high, if they really need an internship or they really need a job, then that’s a lot of pressure for them,” Bouldin explained. “A lot of the companies will indicate they’re what we call ‘freshmen friendly’, so that they’re not only wanting to talk to juniors and seniors about their positions, but they’re also happy to talk to freshmen and sophomores who are kind of checking it out.”