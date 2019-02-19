Trial underway for men charged in 2017 murder

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The trial started Tuesday for the co-defendants in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead.
Clifford Gray and Mcledon Harrison are on trial in the 217th District Court. Both have pleaded not guilty in the murder of Jerone Jones.
The shooting happened in December 2017 at a home in the 1800 block of Spence Street.
Clifford Gray’s brother, Jermaine Gray was also charged in Jones’ death.
In opening arguments, prosecutor Stephaine Stroud told the jury Jermaine Gray shot Jerone Jones and that Clifford Gray and Harrison stood by and watched. She said one of them provided the murder weapon, while the other provided transportation.
Defense attorney Al Charanza is representing Harrison, and defense attorney John Tunnel is representing Clifford Gray. Tunnel told the jury there was a conversation that took place at a home on Spence Street where Jones wanted money from Clifford Gray. Tunnel says the defendants ran the second a gun shot was fired.
The first witness to take stand was the victim’s wife, Leslie Kennedy. She testified about her relationship with Jones and how she found him the day he was killed. Kennedy said she arrived at the house on Spence Street and found her husband in the back of the house with a gunshot wound to the head.
The jury also heard from Lufkin police officers Ethan Edwards and Jacob Beck, as well as a crime scene technician who showed the jury photo evidence of items collected at the scene.
Trial will resume at 8:30 Wednesday morning.
Clifford Gray’s brother, Jermaine Gray was also charged in Jones’ death.
Jermaine Gray pleaded guilty to murder in September and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.