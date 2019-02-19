Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A wet and cold day in store for us today as temperatures this afternoon will likely only reach into the middle 40s for highs. Light showers early this morning then rain will be likely throughout the entire day today. Overall, showers expected to be light to moderate, but there will be a few pockets of heavier rain today with a few rumbles of thunder possible especially in the later hours tonight. A slight break in the rain chances on Wednesday although we’re still looking at around a 20% chance for a few scattered showers possible earlier in the morning. Some breaks in the cloud cover expected Wednesday afternoon with temperatures warming into the middle 50s, then more cloud cover and more rain expected Thursday through Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible on Saturday. A slow warming trend will see temperatures warming into the lower 60s Friday and the upper 60s by Saturday, then a cold front expected to move through our area late on Saturday bring temperatures back to near 60 on Sunday. A much needed break in the rain for your Sunday before the chance for a few scattered showers return to the forecast by Monday afternoon.