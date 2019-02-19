Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We are expecting widespread rain and cooler temperatures all day long. As we head into the afternoon we could see isolated pockets of heavy rain that could include some thunder and lightning. The rain will continue into the overnight hours and some places could wake up to scattered and light showers on Wednesday morning. During the day on Wednesday, the clouds will clear and we should see sunshine with temperatures in the low 50s. A weak cold front comes through on Wednesday night bringing with it rain for Thursday but temperatures will stay in the 50s. Friday will warm to the low 60s but rain chances will increase. Saturday will be our warmest day, pushing 70 degrees, but strong storms and isolated thunderstorms are expected. As on now, it looks like the strongest storms will develop in the afternoon and will move out of East Texas by the evening. If you can hold on through all this rain, Sunday is looking to be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies, a great day to spend outdoors.