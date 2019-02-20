Crash between 18-wheeler, car blocking portion of Highway 69 S north of Wells

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A wreck between a car and an 18-wheeler is blocking part of Highway 69 South near Wells.
According to our reporter at the scene, no one appeared to be injured in the wreck. Both drivers were out of their vehicles and calling family members. Law enforcement had not yet arrived at the scene.
Traffic is backed up in both directions between Wells and Alto, just north of FM 1911 in southern Cherokee County. Drivers should avoid the area, as there are people out of their vehicles and it is a dark area and a wet roadway.
