E-cigarette ban to be added to smoking ordinance in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There is an update to a concern about e-cigarette use in Nacogdoches.
The Nacogdoches Cty Council voted unanimously to ban e-cigarettes in all areas already covered by the current smoking ban. City staff will now draft the necessary changes to the ordinance. That change will be presented to the council at a future date for a final vote.
Healthy Nacogdoches Coalition presented the proposal citing dangerous health hazards and nuisances created by e-cigarettes. No one spoke in opposition.
That same organization first proposed a smoking ban for the city ten years ago.
Spokesperson Kim Barton attributes the smoking ban for lowering the number of smokers in Nacogdoches County from 32% seen ten years ago to 16.9% in 2016.
